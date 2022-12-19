Pelech (upper body) has not resumed skating yet, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Pelech is not expected to be back in the lineup soon as a result. He has been sidelined since Dec. 6 and remains on injured reserve. Pelech has 11 points, 35 shots on goal, 41 blocks and 39 hits in 27 games this season.
More News
-
Islanders' Adam Pelech: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Islanders' Adam Pelech: Status for road trip undecided•
-
Islanders' Adam Pelech: Not expected to play Tuesday•
-
Islanders' Adam Pelech: Still sidelined•
-
Islanders' Adam Pelech: Sidelined with upper-body issue•
-
Islanders' Adam Pelech: Not at practice Thursday•