Pelech has put up a rating of minus-1 for three straight games.

Pelech still leads the Islanders' defensemen with a rating of plus-10 on the season, so this is probably just a blip and nothing to worry about. The Isles' problem is that they need the defense to play light's out to win, especially with Alexander Ovechkin and the Capitals coming to Long Island on Thursday. The return of Noah Dobson (COVID-19) should help as he is expected to play Thursday.