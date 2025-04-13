Pelech (upper body) won't return to Sunday's game versus New Jersey.

Pelech sustained the injury after being on the receiving end of a high hit from Paul Cotter early in the second period. The 30-year-old Pelech entered Sunday's matchup with 21 assists, 107 shots on goal, 86 blocked shots and 73 hits in 58 appearances this season. It's unclear if he will play in the Islanders' final two outings of the regular season. If Pelech is out, Adam Boqvist, Mike Reilly or Scott Perunovich could play against Washington on Tuesday.