Pelech (undisclosed) isn't on the ice for warmups and won't play in Thursday's game against Tampa Bay, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
It's unclear as to the specifics of the absence, however, he was classified as unfit to play by the team. In Pelech's absence, Johnny Boychuk will shift back to defense as the team will roll with just six defensemen for the contest.
