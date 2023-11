Pelech (undisclosed) exited Thursday's game versus the Capitals in the first period and is unlikely to return, Stefen Rosner of The Hockey News reports.

Per Rosner, Pelech was holding his right side or hip as he exited in the first period, though the Islanders have yet to provide an official status update. If Pelech misses time, Samuel Bolduc would likely draw back into the lineup. The Islanders' next game is Saturday versus the Hurricanes.