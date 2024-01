Pelech suffered an upper-body injury in the third period of Thursday's game versus the Canadiens, and there was no update on his status after the contest, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Pelech's injury came after a blatant elbow to the head from Brendan Gallagher. Given Pelech's history of concussions, the Islanders figure to be very cautious with his recovery, especially with the bye week and All-Star break coming soon. It's unclear if he'll play Saturday versus the Panthers.