Pelech contributed two assists in Tuesday's win over Vancouver.

Pelech logged 21:22 of ice time and now has nine helpers in 20 games on the season. The 23-year-old certainly have some offensive talent and was a big-time producer in the OHL, but he's yet to really translate that offensive success to the professional level. With that being said, however, Pelech appears to be taking a step forward this season and is producing at a steady rate on the second defensive pairing and power play. His role on a thriving Islanders squad at least makes him worth owning in some deeper leagues.