Islanders' Adam Pelech: Takes to the ice
Pelech (upper body) skated with several Islander coaches during a private session Friday, Cory Wright of Islanders Point Blank reports.
Pelech missed the game Thursday in Washington due to the injury. This was the first game Pelech has missed this season. He could be ready to play for the Islanders when they next take ice, Sunday versus Colorado
