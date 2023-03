Pelech is tied for the team lead with a rating of plus-13 entering the game Thursday versus the Penguins.

If not for the concussion that Pelech suffered mid-season that cost him 21 games, this likely would've been a career year for Pelech. Pelech is already tied for his career-high in goals with five, yet has still been defensively responsible. The Islanders are trying to hold onto one of the two wildcard spots in the eastern conference and will need Pelech to be at his best in order to do so.