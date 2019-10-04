Islanders' Adam Pelech: Top-pair defender
The Islanders consider the pairing of Ryan Pulock and Pelech to be their best, so they'll go up against their opponent's top line more often than not, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.
This duo only allowed 22 goals in over 800 minutes of ice time together at even strength last season. Those numbers show why coach Barry Trotz considers this pair to be the best for the Islanders. Trotz would like to see more offense out of Pelech and the rest of the defense, but how you play in your defensive zone is still most important. Pelech had five goals and 21 points to go along with a rating of plus-22 in 78 games last year. Solid numbers, but ones that the Isles hope will increase this campaign.
