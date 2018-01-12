Pelech hasn't scored a goal this season but he is tied for second on the team with a plus-9.

Pelech is tied with Andrew Ladd at plus-9 and trails only Calvin de Haan, plus-11, who is out for the season with a shoulder injury. The Islanders have been porous on defense overall and haven't been helped out by shaky goaltending but Pelech has been a steady performer in front of his own net. He will never be mistaken for a goal scoring defender with only three career goals in 92 games so to stay on the team he will need to be a lock down defenseman.