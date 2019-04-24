Islanders' Adam Pelech: Two points in four playoff games
Pelech had two assists and a rating of plus-3 in the Islanders four-game sweep of the Penguins in the first round of the playoffs.
Pelech is never going to be mistaken for an offensive defender as he finished the regular season with five goals and 21 assists in 78 games. What Pelech does provide is a physical presence in his own zone. The Islanders will continue to rely on that physicality during their second-round matchup versus either the Capitals or Hurricanes which will start Friday.
More News
-
Islanders' Adam Pelech: Two points in last three games•
-
Islanders' Adam Pelech: Spoils shutout in loss•
-
Islanders' Adam Pelech: One point in last 10 games•
-
Islanders' Adam Pelech: Snaps slump in style•
-
Islanders' Adam Pelech: Ends scoreless drought•
-
Islanders' Adam Pelech: Scoreless in last seven games•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...