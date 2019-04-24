Pelech had two assists and a rating of plus-3 in the Islanders four-game sweep of the Penguins in the first round of the playoffs.

Pelech is never going to be mistaken for an offensive defender as he finished the regular season with five goals and 21 assists in 78 games. What Pelech does provide is a physical presence in his own zone. The Islanders will continue to rely on that physicality during their second-round matchup versus either the Capitals or Hurricanes which will start Friday.