Islanders' Adam Pelech: Two points in last three games
Pelech has two assists in his last three games for the Islanders.
On the season Pelech has five goals and 15 assists in 76 games for the Islanders. While Pelech is never likely to develop into an elite offensive defenseman, his play in the defensive zone deserves some applause. Pelech leads all defensemen on the Islanders with a rating of plus-20. That defense, along with the goaltending, is the main reason why the Islanders will make the playoffs this season and the team will need Pelech to be at his best if they are to have any hope of advancing past the first-round.
