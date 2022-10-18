Pelech has been held off the scoresheet in the early going this season for the Islanders.

Pelech and the Islanders have only played two games, so it's not a concern that Pelech hasn't had a goal or an assist. It is worth noting, however, that new head coach Lane Lambert wants his defense to become more involved offensively. Pelech has never potted more than five goals in a season or had more than 25 assists, but the Islanders might expect more out of Pelech and every other defender this season as they look to supplement their offense.