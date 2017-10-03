Islanders' Alan Quine: Back on ice for drills
Quine (upper body) performed drills on the ice ahead of practice Tuesday, though he remains a couple weeks away, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.
The twice-drafted centerman appears to be making at least some progress from the upper-body injury that originally came with a return timetable of 4-to-6-weeks in mid-September. Of course, even if he was healthy, we doubt his ownership levels would be high in fantasy hockey -- Quine averaged just 12:31 of ice time last season.
