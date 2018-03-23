Islanders' Alan Quine: Close to a return
Quine (lower body) could be ready to play for the Isles on Monday versus Florida or Tuesday at Ottawa, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Quine is just waiting to be cleared by the trainers for a return to game action. It is unknown however at this time what his role will be upon his return to the lineup. He only had three assists in 21 games before the injury and is unlikely to play every game when activated off of injured reserve.
