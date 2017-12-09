Islanders' Alan Quine: Evidently healthy, but sitting Saturday

Quine (undisclosed) is projected to be a healthy scratch during Saturday's game against the Bruins, according to NHL.com.

With the Canadian not listed among the injured on this game preview, this means that Quine is evidently none the worse for wear after an unspecified malady crept up and caused him to miss Thursday's contest versus the Penguins. Having produced only two assists with a minus-3 rating through nine games, Quine's projected absence won't cause a stir in fantasy circle.