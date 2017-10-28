Islanders' Alan Quine: Evidently still in conditioning mode
Quine (upper body) will sit out Saturday's road game against the Predators since Islanders coach Doug Weight is calling for the same forwards that he played in the last game.
There's reason to believe that Quine is still in AHL Bridgeport for a conditioning stint as he rounds out his recovery from the upper-body ailment. He's yet to make his debut with the parent club this season.
