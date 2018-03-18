Islanders' Alan Quine: Expected to return to practice Wednesday
Quine (lower body) is expected to return to practice no later than Friday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Quine has been out of action since Feb. 5 due to the injury. On the season he only has three assists in 21 games and once he returns may find it difficult to break back into the lineup. His best bet to play may be if the Islanders were to suffer another injury to a forward thus opening a spot for Quine.
