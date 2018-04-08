Islanders' Alan Quine: Finally healthy
Quine stated Sunday that he is fully healthy after missing the last 28 games of the season due to "nagging injuries", Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
In the 21 games that Quine did play this season he only had three assists along with a minus-2 rating. When he was in the lineup it was almost always as a third-line player with little to no power play time. It is unlikely that will change next season even if were to re-sign with the Islanders and make the team out of training camp.
