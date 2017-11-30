Islanders' Alan Quine: Has yet to score a goal

Quine has zero goals and two assists in six games this season.

Quine missed the first month of the season due to an upper body injury. Coach Doug Weight seems to want to rest Quine once every three games at this point in the season and that may continue until a corresponding roster move is made or until Quine starts to produce offensively.

