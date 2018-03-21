Play

Islanders' Alan Quine: Hits practice ice

Quine (lower body) was available for Wednesday's practice.

The 2013 sixth-round draft pick has been out since Feb. 5. Still, Quine's absence is negligible when it comes to fantasy games since he's only been averaging 11:44 of ice time when healthy.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories