Islanders' Alan Quine: Hits practice ice
Quine (lower body) was available for Wednesday's practice.
The 2013 sixth-round draft pick has been out since Feb. 5. Still, Quine's absence is negligible when it comes to fantasy games since he's only been averaging 11:44 of ice time when healthy.
