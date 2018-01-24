Islanders' Alan Quine: Only three assists in 18 games
Quine has yet to light the lamp and only has three assists in 18 games so far this season.
If Quine can't contribute offensively he will likely be the odd man out when the Islanders' injured players return. He is not an adept penalty killer or an aggressive checker so without an ability to pot a goal here and there, his value to the team is limited. Quine could be sent back down to Bridgeport of the AHL or be a healthy scratch more often then not once the Islanders are at full strength.
