Islanders' Alan Quine: Placed on IR
Quine (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Friday, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.
Quine has been a scratch for the past eight games so the injury must have occurred during practice. The Islanders may also be clearing roster space for a possible trade acquisition or so that they can call up a player from the AHL. Quine has only three points, all assists, in 21 games this season and is unlikely to play a major role on the team once he returns.
