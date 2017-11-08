Islanders' Alan Quine: Recalled from minors
The Islanders recalled Quine (upper body) from AHL Bridgeport on Wednesday.
Quine just finished a four-game conditioning stint in Bridgeport, potting one goal over that span, and he could make his season debut with the Islanders as soon as Friday against Dallas now that he's played himself back into game shape. The 24-year-old forward, who totaled 18 points (five goals, 13 assists) in 61 games last season, will likely occupy a bottom-six role once he's slotted back into the lineup.
