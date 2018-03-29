Islanders' Alan Quine: Return date pushed back

Quine (ankle) won't return until Saturday at the earliest, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

The bottom-six center remains on injured reserve. He hasn't played since Feb. 5 and aggravated the ankle injury during Sunday's practice. Quine can't possibly be on that many fantasy rosters -- if any at all.

