Islanders' Alan Quine: Sent down for conditioning stint

Quine (upper body) was reassigned to AHL Bridgeport on a conditioning assignment.

Quine was activated off injured reserve prior to the loan to the minors. While the move effectively rules the center out for the Isles' next two outings -- with the Sound Tigers scheduled for a back-to-back Friday and Saturday -- he is clearly making progress and could return to action soon.

