Islanders' Alan Quine: Sitting out healthy Tuesday

Quine will watch Tuesday's game against the Bruins from the press box, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.

Islanders coach Doug Weight will send 26-year-old Tanner Fritz out on the ice for his NHL debut during the team's first game of 2018, so Quine draws the short straw in allowing that to happen. The depth pivot has collected just two assists against a minus-4 rating through 11 games this season. He's waiver fodder in just about any fantasy format.