Islanders' Alan Quine: Sustains undisclosed ailment

Quine will not be available against the Penguins on Thursday due to an undisclosed injury.

Quine logged 13:43 of ice time versus the Lightning on Tuesday, so it's unclear when he picked up his malady. Fortunately for the Islanders, Casey Cizikas (lower body) has been cleared to return, which prevents them from having to call-up a player from the minors. Considering the 24-year-old Quine has garnered just a pair of helpers in nine outings this season, fantasy owners probably shouldn't be banking on a huge offensive turnaround when he does get back into the lineup.