Islanders' Alan Quine: Tweaks ankle

Quine tweaked his high ankle sprain during practice Sunday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Although this would seem to indicate that he may not be as close to returning to the lineup as previously thought, he was able to skate Monday. Quine won't play Monday versus Florida and would seem unlikely to go Tuesday in Ottawa. His best chance to return to the team would seem to be Friday versus Toronto or Saturday in New Jersey.

