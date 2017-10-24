Islanders' Alan Quine: Will begin conditioning assignment shortly

Quine (upper body) will begin a conditioning assignment with Bridgeport of the AHL in the near future, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.

Quine has yet to play this season due to the injury and may have a tough time cracking the lineup even when healthy. Quine is a third line player at best and the Isles already possess quite a few of these types of players. He may not be called up by the team until an injury or two forces their hands.

