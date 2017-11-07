Islanders' Alan Quine: Won't play Tuesday, will make road trip
Quine (upper body) will be present on the Islanders' upcoming two-game road trip, ruling him out for Tuesday night's home game against Edmonton, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.
Quine has yet to suit up for a game this season and it looks like he will have to wait out at least one more to get the opportunity. The 24-year-old is mostly a bottom-six option for the Long Island club and with just 18 points in 61 games last season, he doesn't figure to be a viable option in the grand majority of fantasy formats.
