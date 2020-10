Ljungkrantz was drafted 90th overall by the Islanders at the 2020 NHL Entry Draft on Wednesday.

Ljungkrantz is a hard-working buzzsaw who loves to mix things up along the boards and drive the net. He doesn't have elite skills, but his hands aren't made of stone, either. And given his penchant for battling toward the crease, Ljungkrantz manages to get chances. He's a prototypical bottom-six guy in the NHL and will be beloved by the fans on Long Island. But he probably won't be a fantasy star.