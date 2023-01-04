Romanov notched an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Canucks.

Romanov's helper was technically a shorthanded point, as he set up Jean-Gabriel Pageau for an empty-netter on the penalty kill. This was Romanov's first shorthanded point in his career. The 22-year-old defenseman has 13 points in 39 contests this season, matching his scoring output from 79 outings last season. He's added 52 shots on net, 97 hits, 76 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating in 2022-23 while playing in a top-four role. He's picked up a goal and four helpers over his last six outings.