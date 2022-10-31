Romanov has recorded an assist, for his first points of the season, in each of his last two games.

Romanov was acquired by the Islander from the Canadiens for a first-round pick in this past year's entry draft. He's not expected to post big offensive numbers but rather to be a steady defender who can help limit the opposing team's top players. In addition to those two helpers, Romanov has four PIMS, 16 SOG, 20 hits, and 28 blocked shots in nine games.