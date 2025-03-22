Romanov (illness) will play Saturday against the Flames, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Romanov will return to action after missing two games earlier in the week. The 25-year-old blueliner has four goals and 18 points in 52 games this year.
More News
-
Islanders' Alexander Romanov: Expected to miss out again•
-
Islanders' Alexander Romanov: Won't face Pens•
-
Islanders' Alexander Romanov: Under the weather•
-
Islanders' Alexander Romanov: Goal in each of last two games•
-
Islanders' Alexander Romanov: Snaps scoring drought•
-
Islanders' Alexander Romanov: Continues to produce in 2025•