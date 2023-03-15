Romanov has a rating of plus-7 over his last six games.

On the season, Romanov has two goals, 20 points and a rating of plus-8 in 67 games. It seems unlikely that he will ever be an offensive force, but the Isles knew that when they traded a first-round pick to the Canadiens for his services. Whether or not the 23-year-old will be worth that pick is up for debate, but the team will hope his defensive game keeps maturing, and that Romanov might improve offensively as he gains more experience.