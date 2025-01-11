Romanov (undisclosed), who left the morning skate early, will be a game-time decision for Saturday's tilt against Utah, per Andrew Gross of Newsday.

The 25-year-old blueliner has nine assists, 73 hits and 65 blocks in 30 appearances in 2024-25. If Romanov can't play, Grant Hutton will probably draw into the lineup after spending the Islanders' past four games as a healthy scratch.