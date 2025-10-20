Islanders' Alexander Romanov: Game-time call Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Romanov (upper body) will be a game-time decision against the Sharks on Tuesday, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.
Romanov was working on the third pairing at Monday's practice alongside Tony DeAngelo, which is a good indication that Romanov will be ready Tuesday. The 25-year-old blueliner is stilling looking for his first point of the season after having been held off the scoresheet in his opening four contests.
More News
-
Islanders' Alexander Romanov: Not playing Saturday•
-
Islanders' Alexander Romanov: Game-time decision Saturday•
-
Islanders' Alexander Romanov: Secures max-term deal•
-
Islanders' Alexander Romanov: Out Thursday•
-
Islanders' Alexander Romanov: Dealing with illness•
-
Islanders' Alexander Romanov: Breaks slump with assist•