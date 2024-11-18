Romanov (upper body) will be a game-time decision versus the Flames on Tuesday.

Romanov hasn't played since Nov. 1 versus Buffalo, a stretch of seven games on the shelf due to his upper-body injury. With Mike Reilly (chest) out indefinitely and Adam Pelech (jaw) yet to resume skating, the Islanders would certainly benefit from getting the 24-year-old Romanov back into the lineup.