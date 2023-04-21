Per Tom Gulitti of NHL.com, Romanov (upper body) will be a game-time decision Friday versus Carolina, according to coach Lane Lambert.

Romanov has missed the last seven games, including Games 1 and 2 of the playoffs versus Carolina. Romanov ended the season with a pair of goals, 20 assists, 129 blocked shots and 198 hits. Should Romanov be unable to go, Parker Wotherspoon will draw into the lineup with Samuel Bolduc coming out as a healthy scratch.