Islanders' Alexander Romanov: Game-time decision Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Romanov (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision versus Ottawa on Saturday, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.
Romanov missed Friday's practice, and head coach Patrick Roy said that the team will see how the defenseman is feeling before deciding on his status. If Romanov is unable to play, look for Adam Boqvist to enter the lineup.
