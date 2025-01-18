Romanov (upper body) will be a game-time decision versus San Jose on Saturday, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.
Romanov has missed three games since he was hurt in Vegas on Jan. 9. Romanov has nine assists in 30 games, including three helpers in his last two games. Should Romanov return to the lineup, Isaiah George could be a healthy scratch.
