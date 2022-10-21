Romanov leads the team in blocked shots this season with 19 through four games.
Romanov was a controversial acquisition by the Islanders, as it cost them a first-round pick in this past year's draft. Romanov is a physical defenseman, as evidenced by those blocked shots and the 11 hits he handed out in the early going this season. Offensively, he is still a work in progress, as he has yet to register a point and only had 13 in 79 games for the Canadiens last season.
More News
-
Islanders' Alexander Romanov: Receives fine for charging•
-
Islanders' Alexander Romanov: Inks three-year contract•
-
Islanders' Alexander Romanov: Newest member of Islanders•
-
Canadiens' Alexander Romanov: Assessed misconduct•
-
Canadiens' Alexander Romanov: Bags apple in loss•
-
Canadiens' Alexander Romanov: Picks up assist in loss•