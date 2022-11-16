Romanov has yet to score a goal in 17 games for his new team this season.
In this past year's draft, the Islanders gave up their first-round pick to acquire Romanov. He has provided the type of defense they were hoping for, as his rating of plus-7 attests to, but he only has four assists in those 17 games. This shouldn't come as a surprise to the Islanders, as Romanov only had three goals and 10 assists in 79 games for the Canadiens last season.
