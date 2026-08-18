Islanders' Alexander Romanov: Good to go for 2026-27

Romanov has recovered from shoulder surgery and will be ready for training camp in September, according to Jon Lane of NHL.com.

Romanov played in just 15 games in his fourth year with the Islanders in 2025-26, missing a large portion of the season after being hit from behind by Mikko Rantanen during a game in Dallas in November. The 26-year-old Romanov practiced with contact toward the end of last season, so he should have no restrictions for the start of the 2026-27 campaign. The 2018 second-round pick will slot in on one of the bottom two pairings, rounding out the left side of the Islanders' blue line with Adam Pelech, behind unquestioned No. 1 defenseman Matthew Schaefer. Romanov will likely also receive work with the penalty kill this coming season.