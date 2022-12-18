Romanov (groin) is set to play Saturday against Vegas, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Romanov exited Friday's game versus Arizona after blocking a shot. He has eight assists in 31 games while averaging 20:08 of ice time this season. He's projected to serve on a pairing with Scott Mayfield on Saturday.
