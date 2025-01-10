Romanov notched two assists, two hits and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Golden Knights.

Romanov has stepped it up on offense with seven assists over his last eight contests. He helped out on second-period tallies by Brock Nelson and Bo Horvat in this game. For the season, Romanov has contributed nine assists, 40 shots on net, 73 hits, 65 blocked shots, 18 PIM and a plus-2 rating over 30 appearances.