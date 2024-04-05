Romanov had a pair of assists in the Islanders 4-2 victory over Columbus on Thursday.
Romanov has three assists in his last three games. The 24-year-old blueliner has a career high seven goals this season, as well as 13 assists in 75 games. He has plenty of fantasy value with 137 hits and 152 blocked shots, if you are playing those categories.
