Romanov was forced to leave the loss Friday to the Coyotes late in the third period, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Romanov went down to block a shot, took it in the man region, and had to leave the game. Romanov did skate off under his own power, so there is hope he will play Saturday versus the Golden Knights. If he cannot play, the Islanders could be in a bit of trouble as they only took six defenders on the road trip, and it's unknown if they have recalled anyone on an emergency basis.